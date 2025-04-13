Odisha Hosts First International Children's Film Festival in Kalahandi

The first-ever International Children Film Festival in Odisha's Kalahandi district kicked off on Sunday, captivating audiences with a diverse lineup.

Featuring over 30 films from 15 countries, the festival, organized by Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY), offers a range of activities including capacity-building workshops, master classes, and panel discussions aimed at young attendees.

The festival commenced with screenings of films such as 'Biswa' (Hindi), 'Tripple Trouble' (Polish), and 'The Dragon's Spell' (Ukraine), attracting guests from around the globe and running until April 15.

