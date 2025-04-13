Left Menu

Odisha Hosts First International Children's Film Festival in Kalahandi

The International Children Film Festival in Odisha's Kalahandi district showcases over 30 films from 15 countries. Organized by Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth, the event includes screenings, workshops, and discussions, running until April 15, with global guests attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first-ever International Children Film Festival in Odisha's Kalahandi district kicked off on Sunday, captivating audiences with a diverse lineup.

Featuring over 30 films from 15 countries, the festival, organized by Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY), offers a range of activities including capacity-building workshops, master classes, and panel discussions aimed at young attendees.

The festival commenced with screenings of films such as 'Biswa' (Hindi), 'Tripple Trouble' (Polish), and 'The Dragon's Spell' (Ukraine), attracting guests from around the globe and running until April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

