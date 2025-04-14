Myrtle the Resilient Tortoise: A Journey Back Home

Myrtle, a well-loved pet tortoise, has finally been reunited with its family in Mississippi. The reunion comes weeks after the tortoise vanished during a devastating tornado outbreak in March.

"He's been through a lot," stated Tiffany Emanuel, Myrtle's relieved owner. She recounted how her family fled their Kokomo area home on March 15, when a violent storm struck. Upon returning, they discovered two massive pine trees had toppled onto Myrtle's backyard enclosure, and their beloved pet was missing.

A weeks-long search ended when a neighbor discovered the injured tortoise. Myrtle was swiftly taken to the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue for essential medical care, arriving there on April 4. "The lady who found Myrtle informed me after encountering the owners," revealed Christy Milbourne, founder of the rescue organization, expressing her excitement about reconnecting the family with their pet. Myrtle is now under the care of Emanuel, who is aiding the tortoise's recovery.

