Nostalgic Farewell: Asrani and Dharmendra's Last On-Screen Reunion in 'Ikkis'

In a heartfelt farewell appearance, veteran actors Asrani and Dharmendra share the screen one last time in the war biopic 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan. Fans have been flooding social media with tributes, emphasizing the emotional weight of seeing the legends together again in such a poignant context.

The scene featuring Asrani's brief guest role alongside Dharmendra has evoked strong reactions and nostalgia among fans. Observers have expressed gratitude for the emotional resonance brought about by these cherished actors, with one fan emotionally declaring, "Legends like Dharam ji and Asrani ji being part of this true story adds so much heart."

As 'Ikkis' unfolds the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, film enthusiasts also celebrate Asrani's extensive filmography. His illustrious career, spanned over five decades and included iconic films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Bawarchi'. As the film premieres, Asrani's contribution to Indian cinema remains unforgettable.

