Punjab's Dedication to Ambedkar's Vision

The Punjab government is devoted to upholding the principles of BR Ambedkar, focusing on strengthening the education and health sectors, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Speaking at a gathering marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann emphasized the profound impact of Ambedkar's work on the nation.

Describing Ambedkar as a pioneering figure in world history, Mann highlighted his roles as a scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer, and statesman. He called for the public to honor Ambedkar's legacy by fostering an egalitarian society rooted in justice and equality, transcending barriers of caste, color, and creed.

Mann issued a stern warning to those threatening the state's stability and attempting to deface Ambedkar's statues. He assured strict punishment for such actions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing Ambedkar's dreams through robust policies in education and social development.

