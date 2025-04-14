Left Menu

Punjab's Dedication to Ambedkar's Vision

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is striving to honor BR Ambedkar's vision by focusing on education and social justice. Commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann emphasized the importance of Ambedkar's principles and warned against those attempting to disrupt peace and deface his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:30 IST
Punjab's Dedication to Ambedkar's Vision
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is devoted to upholding the principles of BR Ambedkar, focusing on strengthening the education and health sectors, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Speaking at a gathering marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann emphasized the profound impact of Ambedkar's work on the nation.

Describing Ambedkar as a pioneering figure in world history, Mann highlighted his roles as a scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer, and statesman. He called for the public to honor Ambedkar's legacy by fostering an egalitarian society rooted in justice and equality, transcending barriers of caste, color, and creed.

Mann issued a stern warning to those threatening the state's stability and attempting to deface Ambedkar's statues. He assured strict punishment for such actions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing Ambedkar's dreams through robust policies in education and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025