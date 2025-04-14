Punjab's Dedication to Ambedkar's Vision
The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is striving to honor BR Ambedkar's vision by focusing on education and social justice. Commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann emphasized the importance of Ambedkar's principles and warned against those attempting to disrupt peace and deface his legacy.
The Punjab government is devoted to upholding the principles of BR Ambedkar, focusing on strengthening the education and health sectors, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Speaking at a gathering marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann emphasized the profound impact of Ambedkar's work on the nation.
Describing Ambedkar as a pioneering figure in world history, Mann highlighted his roles as a scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer, and statesman. He called for the public to honor Ambedkar's legacy by fostering an egalitarian society rooted in justice and equality, transcending barriers of caste, color, and creed.
Mann issued a stern warning to those threatening the state's stability and attempting to deface Ambedkar's statues. He assured strict punishment for such actions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing Ambedkar's dreams through robust policies in education and social development.
