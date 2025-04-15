Left Menu

HBO Casts Iconic Roles for New 'Harry Potter' Series

HBO has unveiled its first set of cast members for the highly anticipated 'Harry Potter' TV series. Legendary actors such as John Lithgow and Janet McTeer will portray Dumbledore and McGonagall, respectively. With the series shaping up, filming is slated to begin this summer.

HBO has taken the veil off its initial cast list for the much-anticipated 'Harry Potter' TV series, according to an exclusive report by Variety. The list heralds the inclusion of renowned personalities like John Lithgow embodying Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer stepping into the shoes of Minerva McGonagall.

Joining the roster are Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, with Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse taking on recurring roles. The show's creative heads, Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, expressed enthusiasm for the cast's potential to breathe new life into the cherished characters.

As the foremost confirmed actors, the cast represents the first wave of announcements for a series that's spurring much excitement. Following an open casting call that attracted over 30,000 hopefuls for the key roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, principal photography is scheduled to commence this summer.

Gardiner and Mylod, both heavyweights within HBO's creative circle, carry an impressive track record to this venture, having earned accolades for 'Succession' and 'Game of Thrones'. They step into the Harry Potter universe with an eye toward reinvigorating the beloved franchise, now positioned as an HBO original.

(With inputs from agencies.)

