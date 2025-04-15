Dubai Sparkles with World’s Most Expensive Mocktail

Dubai has added another feather to its cap of world records with the unveiling of the world's most expensive mocktail, priced at AED 12,099. Displayed at Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, located within the Barcelo Hotel, the event was a luxurious spectacle representing the emirate's penchant for opulence.

Curated by Ms. Sucheta Sharma of the Boho Cafe Group UAE, in collaboration with her sister Mrs. Urvashi, the mocktail brings a new dimension to luxury non-alcoholic beverages. It incorporates fresh cranberry pomegranate juice, sparkling water, and EU-certified 24 Karat edible gold, encapsulating both artistry and record-achievement.

The launch drew social elites and media, underscoring the mocktail as more than just a drink—it's a lavish experience. Highlighted by a lucky draw and celebrations with gold-themed decor, the event underscored Dubai's knack for crafting unforgettable moments in the world of fine dining.

(With inputs from agencies.)