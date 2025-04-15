Left Menu

Dubai Sparkles with World’s Most Expensive Mocktail

Dubai makes headlines with the world's most expensive mocktail, priced at AED 12,099. Unveiled at Jimmydixs Restaurant, the luxe drink features 24 Karat gold and is served in a collectible silver glass. This culinary marvel adds another record to Dubai's legacy of opulence and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:05 IST
Dubai Sparkles with World’s Most Expensive Mocktail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai has added another feather to its cap of world records with the unveiling of the world's most expensive mocktail, priced at AED 12,099. Displayed at Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, located within the Barcelo Hotel, the event was a luxurious spectacle representing the emirate's penchant for opulence.

Curated by Ms. Sucheta Sharma of the Boho Cafe Group UAE, in collaboration with her sister Mrs. Urvashi, the mocktail brings a new dimension to luxury non-alcoholic beverages. It incorporates fresh cranberry pomegranate juice, sparkling water, and EU-certified 24 Karat edible gold, encapsulating both artistry and record-achievement.

The launch drew social elites and media, underscoring the mocktail as more than just a drink—it's a lavish experience. Highlighted by a lucky draw and celebrations with gold-themed decor, the event underscored Dubai's knack for crafting unforgettable moments in the world of fine dining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025