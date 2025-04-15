Vibrant Poila Baisakh: A Celebration of Heritage Amidst Shadows
Bengali New Year, or Poila Baisakh, was celebrated with traditional fervor in West Bengal. Cultural events and festive cuisine delighted locals, though celebrations were marred by communal violence in Murshidabad, leading to canceled events in affected areas.
West Bengal marked the Bengali New Year, Poila Baisakh, with traditional zeal. From temple visits to curated cuisines, the festivities were vibrant, attracting crowds throughout the state.
Cultural processions, musical performances, and packed dining venues highlighted the celebrations. However, Murshidabad's communal violence cast a shadow, dampening spirits in several towns.
Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended greetings. In contrast, the atmosphere in certain areas remained tense, with traders abstaining from festivities amid ongoing patrols by central forces.
