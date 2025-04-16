Entertainment Breaks: From Spaceflights to Courtrooms

Entertainment news this week features a wide range of stories, from legal battles to space breakthroughs. J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault in Hong Kong, following his dismissal from the band ONE N' ONLY for a compliance violation.

On a historical note, pop star Katy Perry soared into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew, marking the first mission of its kind in over six decades.

Meanwhile, in music festival news, Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie debuted as solo artists at Coachella, captivating audiences with their hip-hop prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)