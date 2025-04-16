Entertainment Breaks: From Spaceflights to Courtrooms
A snapshot of entertainment news covers topics from legal proceedings involving J-pop and hip-hop stars to historical spaceflights. Highlights include Kenshin Kamimura's courtroom plea in Hong Kong, Katy Perry's space mission with Blue Origin, and Blackpink members performing solo at Coachella.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:25 IST
Entertainment news this week features a wide range of stories, from legal battles to space breakthroughs. J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault in Hong Kong, following his dismissal from the band ONE N' ONLY for a compliance violation.
On a historical note, pop star Katy Perry soared into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew, marking the first mission of its kind in over six decades.
Meanwhile, in music festival news, Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie debuted as solo artists at Coachella, captivating audiences with their hip-hop prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lady Gaga's Triumphant Return: Coachella's House of Mayhem
K-Pop Icons Lisa and Jennie Shine as Soloists at Coachella 2023
DJ Alok Electrifies Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges for International Artists
Star-Studded Performances Light Up Coachella Stage
Blackpink's Lisa Stuns Coachella with Surprise 'White Lotus' Crossover