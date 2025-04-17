Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Cinematic Tribute to BSF Heroism

Actor Emraan Hashmi has brought to life the heroics of a real-life BSF officer in his latest film, 'Ground Zero'. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, delves into the courageous efforts of officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey during the 2001 terrorist attacks on India's Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

Hashmi emphasized the importance of portraying the narrative truthfully, avoiding exaggerated patriotism. He believes such elements can alienate audiences by feeling forced. The film strives to blend drama, entertainment, and reality, staying respectful to the actual events that unfolded in 2001.

To accurately represent the officer, Hashmi met with Dubey to capture his humility and character. The movie, also featuring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, was filmed in Kashmir, where Hashmi admired the region's beauty and received tremendous support from the local populace and security agencies. 'Ground Zero' is set to release on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)