Vincy Aloshious Speaks Out: Betrayal and Drug Abuse on Film Sets

Renowned actress Vincy Aloshious has come forward with allegations of misconduct against actor Shine Tom Chacko, citing drug abuse on set. Dissatisfied with how her complaint was handled by industry bodies, such as the Producers Association and AMMA, Aloshious has expressed a significant loss of trust in these organizations.

In a bid to maintain industry professionalism, Aloshious, who has been in the film field for five years, had initially requested anonymity when lodging her complaint. However, she was deeply disheartened by the leak of sensitive information, which she believes poses risks to producers and other professionals associated with the implicated actor.

Aloshious's concerns stem from an incident where an actor misbehaved after allegedly consuming drugs. She has publicly vowed to distance herself from projects involving individuals known to abuse substances. Her recent statements, inspired by personal experiences and shared via social media, have incited both support and criticism online.

