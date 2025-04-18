West Bengal Leaders Extend Good Friday Greetings to Christian Community
West Bengal Governor, C V Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered their Good Friday greetings to the Christian community, emphasizing the day's themes of peace, reflection, and renewal. Both leaders highlighted the significance of Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection in messages of forgiveness and hope.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday.
Governor Bose, in an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, emphasized themes of peace, reflection, and renewal, wishing that the resurrection of Jesus brings hope and joy.
Chief Minister Banerjee echoed these sentiments on social media, underscoring Good Friday's significance as a day of penance and sacrifice, and wishing a blessed day to all Christian brothers and sisters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement