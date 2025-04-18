Left Menu

West Bengal Leaders Extend Good Friday Greetings to Christian Community

West Bengal Governor, C V Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered their Good Friday greetings to the Christian community, emphasizing the day's themes of peace, reflection, and renewal. Both leaders highlighted the significance of Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection in messages of forgiveness and hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:28 IST
West Bengal Leaders Extend Good Friday Greetings to Christian Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday.

Governor Bose, in an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, emphasized themes of peace, reflection, and renewal, wishing that the resurrection of Jesus brings hope and joy.

Chief Minister Banerjee echoed these sentiments on social media, underscoring Good Friday's significance as a day of penance and sacrifice, and wishing a blessed day to all Christian brothers and sisters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025