Sri Lanka's Resounding Reverence: Sacred Tooth Relic on Public Display

After a 16-year hiatus, the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha is on display in Kandy, Sri Lanka. From April 17-27, visitors, including international ambassadors, will view this culturally significant relic. It's a symbol of Buddhist holiness and offers a message of Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After a 16-year hiatus, Sri Lanka's sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha is back on public display in Kandy. Commencing this Friday, the exposition spans ten days, concluding on April 27. Viewing times are from noon to 5 PM, as per the office of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Ambassadors from 17 countries, including India, have arrived by train to witness this rare event. At the Temple of the Tooth, tens of thousands of Buddhist devotees are expected, said Mahawela Rathanapala, a senior monk.

This relic, a significant spiritual and cultural emblem for Sri Lanka's diverse population, symbolizes the nation's Buddhist heritage. Historic records indicate the relic's arrival in Kandy in 1590, reinforcing it as a symbol of sovereignty and holiness. This exposition aims to illustrate Sri Lanka's economic resurgence and foster international unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

