Greenland's Sovereignty at Stake Amidst U.S. Tariff Threats

Greenland received backing from European countries despite facing punitive tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to annex the territory. France, Germany, and the UK sent military personnel, causing Trump to threaten tariffs against allies.

As European leaders warned of potential escalation, they reaffirmed their support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland. Greenland's cabinet minister highlighted the extraordinary nature of current events.

With Greenland's strategic importance clear, tensions rise within NATO. Thousands protested in Denmark and Greenland. Talks between Nordic countries aim to strengthen Arctic security, emphasizing diplomacy over pressure.

