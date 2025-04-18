UNESCO Honors Heritage with Memory of the World Register Additions

UNESCO has expanded its Memory of the World Register by adding 74 new documentary heritage collections. Among these are selections related to the impactful life and work of Charles Darwin, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the Geneva Conventions, all recognized for their enduring influence on science and international law.

The register now boasts a total of 570 entries, which collectively emphasize significant moments in global cooperation and intellectual milestones. Notably, documents from the archives of Darwin, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen are now preserved by this esteemed cultural program, illustrating advances in science and philosophy. Landmark moments of multilateralism, such as the Geneva Conventions and UDHR, further underscore the commitment to humanitarian ideals.

The register's expansion, aligned with World Heritage Day, reinforces the importance of safeguarding cultural and scientific achievements. These new inscriptions exemplify the diverse contributions to civilization, spanning continents and periods, while simultaneous efforts aim to protect heritage from natural or human-induced threats.

