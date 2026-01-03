Left Menu

World Telugu Conference Celebrates Cultural Heritage

The World Telugu Conference, held from January 3 to 5 at Sri Sathya Spiritual City Grounds, Guntur, features a celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara. The event attracts eminent personalities, students, and representatives of Telugu associations. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu took part in the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:39 IST
The World Telugu Conference commenced on Saturday with a grand celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara, setting an auspicious tone for the event.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu was among the notable dignitaries present, as attendees gathered for the three-day cultural celebration.

The conference, taking place from January 3 to 5 at Sri Sathya Spiritual City Grounds near Guntur, expects to draw eminent individuals, students, and representatives from Telugu associations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

