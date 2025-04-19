Left Menu

Alicia Silverstone Returns as Cher in Clueless Sequel

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless sequel series set for Peacock. The series follows the original 1995 film's success and is written by Jordan Weiss, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage. Plot details remain undisclosed as the project is in development.

Alicia Silverstone, renowned for her role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 film 'Clueless,' is making a comeback by reprising her character in a sequel series. This new show, announced by Variety, is underway at Peacock, promising to continue the story of the beloved romantic comedy.

The team behind the series, including writers Jordan Weiss, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, is keeping plot details tightly guarded. Fans eagerly await more information as the project progresses beyond its development phase.

'Clueless,' directed by Amy Heckerling, highlighted the careers of actors like Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy and achieved both box office acclaim and cult classic status. The original film, inspired by Jane Austen's 'Emma,' depicted Beverly Hills student Cher's comedic adventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

