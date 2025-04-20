Cynthia Erivo Embraces Transformation for 'Wicked' Role

Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-nominated actress and star of 'Wicked: Part One', candidly discussed her transformation into Elphaba, a role she's reprising in the film's sequel. At the Canva Create event in Los Angeles, she shared her experience of shaving her head, describing the moment as feeling 'open and vulnerable', according to People magazine.

Erivo expressed her appreciation for the simplicity and openness associated with a shaved head, noting, 'I like how much of a blank canvas it is, and I like that there's nothing but my eyes.' She also emphasized how the hairstyle has helped her feel more connected to her body and self.

Reflecting on her hair journey, Erivo revealed she previously enjoyed vibrant braided styles, reminiscing about specific styles featuring white and red braids. However, with age, she opted for a shorter look, desiring more facial visibility in her interactions. She credited hairstylist Sim Camps for helping perfect Elphaba's iconic wig, turning its lace a pale green to blend seamlessly with her complexion.

Beyond the physical transformation, Erivo delves deeply into the psychology of her roles, stating, 'I want to know who the character is,' highlighting her dedication to understanding and empathizing with her characters. She relishes roles that push her boundaries, both in singing and acting, examining whether they challenge her to excel.

The role of Elphaba in 'Wicked' pushed these boundaries, opening new dimensions in her portrayal. With 'Wicked: For Good' hitting theaters on November 21, audiences anticipate Erivo's powerful return, continuing her journey as the complex character she so passionately brings to life. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)