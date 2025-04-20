Rashid Latif's Revelation: Unveiling the Dark Side of Cricket

Rashid Latif, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has announced plans to publish an autobiography that promises to expose the match-fixing scandals of the 1990s.

Latif, known for his whistleblowing efforts, revealed on Geo TV that he is in the process of detailing the corrupt practices that tainted Pakistan cricket during those years.

Latif was pivotal in highlighting these issues, initially bringing them to light in 1994 alongside Basit Ali, both of whom resigned due to the toxic environment. The judicial inquiry led by Justice Qayyum later imposed bans and fines on several players, yet corruption persists, affecting Pakistani cricket's reputation to this day.

