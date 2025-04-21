UAE-Pakistan Relations: Strengthening Ties Across Borders

During his recent visit to Islamabad, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized bolstering UAE-Pakistan relations. Focused discussions were held with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on enhancing cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, and aviation.

The visit included the signing of three MoUs, which were hailed as steps toward fruitful collaborations in culture and consular affairs, as well as the creation of a Joint Business Council. The MoUs reflect a mutual commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties.

With cultural and economic connections running deep, the UAE and Pakistan are poised to further their longstanding partnership. Both nations expressed aspirations to continue developing these ties, viewing each other as significant allies in the region.

