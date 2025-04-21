UAE-Pakistan Relations: Strengthening Ties Across Borders
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, affirms commitment to strengthen relations with Pakistan in sectors like trade, investment, and aviation. During his visit, he discussed various issues with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, furthering cooperation in energy, trade, and security.
- Country:
- Pakistan
During his recent visit to Islamabad, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized bolstering UAE-Pakistan relations. Focused discussions were held with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on enhancing cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, and aviation.
The visit included the signing of three MoUs, which were hailed as steps toward fruitful collaborations in culture and consular affairs, as well as the creation of a Joint Business Council. The MoUs reflect a mutual commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties.
With cultural and economic connections running deep, the UAE and Pakistan are poised to further their longstanding partnership. Both nations expressed aspirations to continue developing these ties, viewing each other as significant allies in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UAE
- Pakistan
- trade
- investment
- relations
- aviation
- MoUs
- cooperation
- energy
- security
ALSO READ
Modi's Strengthened Ties: A New Era of Indo-Sri Lanka Relations
Boosting Aviation Security: EU Team to Train Pakistani Personnel
Taiwan Bolsters US Trade Relations: President's Assurance
India's Aviation Sector Faces Critical Workforce Shortage
Trump's Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword in US-China Trade Relations