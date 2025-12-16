Left Menu

India and Ethiopia Forge Strategic Partnership: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

India and Ethiopia have elevated their ties to a strategic partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. They discussed mutual interests including economy, innovation, and defense. Modi emphasized the strong historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Ethiopia have upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made after comprehensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali. The leaders discussed issues ranging from economy and innovation to defense and multilateral cooperation.

India's historical ties with Ethiopia were highlighted by Modi, who stressed the shared values and mutual respect that have characterized their relationship over the centuries. Reflecting this bond, India has decided to double its student scholarships for Ethiopian students, showcasing an investment in future generations.

During Modi's visit, he was accorded a warm welcome, with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ali personally driving Modi to several key sites in Addis Ababa. The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship and shared aspirations of the two nations, setting a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

