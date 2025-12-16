India and Ethiopia Forge Strategic Partnership: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Ethiopia have upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made after comprehensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali. The leaders discussed issues ranging from economy and innovation to defense and multilateral cooperation.

India's historical ties with Ethiopia were highlighted by Modi, who stressed the shared values and mutual respect that have characterized their relationship over the centuries. Reflecting this bond, India has decided to double its student scholarships for Ethiopian students, showcasing an investment in future generations.

During Modi's visit, he was accorded a warm welcome, with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ali personally driving Modi to several key sites in Addis Ababa. The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship and shared aspirations of the two nations, setting a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation moving forward.

