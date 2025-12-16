FAA's $6 Billion Aviation Overhaul Aims for Safer Skies by 2028

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is allocating $6 billion by the end of the year to upgrade air traffic control telecom and radar systems, with a target completion date of 2028. This highlights a larger congressional approval of $12.5 billion to reform the outdated system, with additional funding sought to reach $19 billion.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, addressing the U.S. House aviation subcommittee, defended the FAA's requirement for flight reductions during government shutdowns, emphasizing safety amidst possible increases in military helicopter operations. Bedford revealed that the agency is accelerating its modernization process to three years from the originally planned 15, transitioning a significant portion of its infrastructure to fiber optics.

Peraton was selected last month as the project manager, tasked with revamping the U.S. air traffic control system plagued by decades of issues. Under pressure, Peraton agreed to a $200 million deduction for their contract. A 2023 report highlighted the antiquated state of the FAA's communication systems, with 51 out of 138 having become unsustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)