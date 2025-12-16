Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's First Aviation, Aerospace, and Defence EduCity

The Andhra Pradesh government announced plans to establish an integrated Aviation, Aerospace, and Defence EduCity near the developing Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district.

The GMR-MANSAS Aviation EduCity, which will cover approximately 136 acres, is designed to tackle both global and domestic shortages of skilled aviation professionals, while also positioning the state as a leading hub for aviation education, research, and training.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the significance of this initiative in addressing the aviation sector's pressing human capital challenges. The EduCity will offer a comprehensive ecosystem featuring international universities, licensing and certification programs, research facilities, and industry-linked training centers. The location's proximity to Bhogapuram International Airport will facilitate direct industry exposure, providing students with a collaborative real-world training environment.

