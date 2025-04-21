Left Menu

Illuminating Change: SmallRig Awards 2025 Unveiled

The final jury for the 2025 SmallRig Awards has been revealed, featuring renowned filmmakers led by Ruby Yang. The awards recognize films that spotlight critical issues and inspire positive change. SmallRig, known for its filmmaking rigs, encourages impactful storytelling with substantial prizes and financial backing for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:31 IST
Illuminating Change: SmallRig Awards 2025 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 SmallRig Awards jury panel has been officially announced, spearheaded by Academy Award-winning director Ruby Yang, celebrated for her work on 'The Blood of Yingzhon District.' Joining her are Berlin documentary filmmaker Uli Gaulke, Chinese photographer Gu Tao, and veteran producer You Xiaogang.

Ruby Yang, the head of the jury, emphasized the transformative power of cinema to cultivate empathy and drive connection, highlighting the panel's quest for stories that address and inspire change on critical issues. The awards, initiated in 2024 by SmallRig, seek to elevate films that tackle global social challenges.

At the heart of the awards is the commitment to socially conscious filmmaking, as articulated by SmallRig founder Zhou Yang. The initiative rewards impactful films with cash prizes up to $12,000 and offers further financial support for future projects, with winners chosen from among 22 categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025