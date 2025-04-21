Illuminating Change: SmallRig Awards 2025 Unveiled

The 2025 SmallRig Awards jury panel has been officially announced, spearheaded by Academy Award-winning director Ruby Yang, celebrated for her work on 'The Blood of Yingzhon District.' Joining her are Berlin documentary filmmaker Uli Gaulke, Chinese photographer Gu Tao, and veteran producer You Xiaogang.

Ruby Yang, the head of the jury, emphasized the transformative power of cinema to cultivate empathy and drive connection, highlighting the panel's quest for stories that address and inspire change on critical issues. The awards, initiated in 2024 by SmallRig, seek to elevate films that tackle global social challenges.

At the heart of the awards is the commitment to socially conscious filmmaking, as articulated by SmallRig founder Zhou Yang. The initiative rewards impactful films with cash prizes up to $12,000 and offers further financial support for future projects, with winners chosen from among 22 categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)