Discover India’s Diversity through Time: The Peninsula Professional Watch Collection

Bangalore Watch Company introduces the Peninsula Professional collection, inspired by India's diverse landscapes. Designed for the great outdoors, the watches boast a bezel-less design, providing enhanced dial space. The collection includes four distinct models, celebrating India's rainforests, coastlines, peaks, and historical traditions of the Gulf of Mannar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:40 IST
Bangalore Watch Company has launched the Peninsula Professional collection, a series of watches celebrating the vast natural landscapes and diversity of India. Built with a unique bezel-less design, these watches enhance dial space and focus on legibility, suitable for various outdoor adventures.

The collection stands out with its four distinct models: Agumbe, Laccadive, Zanskar, and the limited-edition Mannar, each embodying a facet of India's natural and geographical marvels. Inspired by the timeless journey of the Indian peninsula, the collection reflects the brand's commitment to storytelling and innovation.

Crafted with high-quality materials, including surgical-grade steel and Sapphire crystal, these watches are built for both 200 meters underwater and 8000 meters above sea level. Priced around INR 1,10,000 (USD 1,300), the Peninsula Professional collection can be ordered online, offering a distinct blend of luxury and adventure.

