Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Francis: A Beacon of Compassion and Humility

Leaders worldwide, including Indian political figures, have paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday. Known for his compassion, humility, and commitment to social justice, he was celebrated for his interfaith dialogue, dedication to the poor, and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights. His death marks a moment of transition for the global Catholic community.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:25 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Political and religious leaders around the world have paid glowing tributes to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Known for his compassion and humility, he leaves behind a rich legacy of commitment to social justice and interfaith dialogue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing Pope Francis as a beacon of compassion and spiritual courage. Other Indian leaders echoed similar sentiments, highlighting his dedication to the poor and marginalized.

As the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, Pope Francis inspired millions with his message of unity and love. His transformative papacy was marked by a progressive approach to LGBTQIA+ rights and efforts to foster inclusivity within the Church. His death is a significant moment of transition for the Catholic Church worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

