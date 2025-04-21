Nani Ventures Into New Territory with 'HIT: The Third Case'

As anticipation builds for Nani's forthcoming film 'HIT: The Third Case,' the actor and his co-star Srinidhi Shetty have shared their perspectives on this new venture. Set to premiere on May 1, 2025, the crime thriller will be showcased in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In a conversation with ANI, Nani unveiled that tackling a crime thriller is a first in his acting journey. Discussing how he prepared for the role, he described the experience as both new and exhilarating. 'Every script demands preparation,' Nani noted. 'Being my first crime thriller, it was a novel and thrilling process. Each film uniquely aids in character comprehension, and this one was particularly enjoyable as it was a new challenge.'

Nani also discussed his inaugural experience as a producer for this film, describing it as a significant career milestone. 'This role in production is undoubtedly the next step in my professional path,' he expressed.

Srinidhi Shetty, who shares the screen with Nani, lauded him not only for his acting skills but also for how he handled his producer duties. She remarked that Nani maintained his actor's persona throughout the shoot, never giving off the typical producer vibe. 'For all the months I shot with him, I saw only an actor, not a producer. It's a wonderful production house. We need more producers like him who believe in magic, not just money,' she said.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and featuring music by Mickey J Meyer, the film is being produced under Nani's Wall Poster Cinema banner. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)