Left Menu

RSS Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to a Humble Leader

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed their condolences over Pope Francis's death. RSS leader Sunil Ambekar mourned on social media, acknowledging the pontiff's long service to the Catholic Church. The Indian government declared a three-day mourning period in honor of the 88-year-old leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:17 IST
RSS Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to a Humble Leader
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid tribute to Pope Francis following the announcement of his death. The pontiff, renowned for his humble demeanor and dedication to the impoverished, served as the head of the Catholic Church for several significant years.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, reached out via social media to express condolences. Through the organization's X account, Ambekar articulated, 'We express our deep condolences over the sad demise of Pope Francis. He served as head of the Catholics for long years. Let's pray to God to give proper place to the departed soul.'

In response to Pope Francis's passing, the Indian government has declared a three-day state mourning period in his honor, recognizing the profound impact of his leadership on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025