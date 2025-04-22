RSS Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to a Humble Leader

In a heartfelt gesture, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid tribute to Pope Francis following the announcement of his death. The pontiff, renowned for his humble demeanor and dedication to the impoverished, served as the head of the Catholic Church for several significant years.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, reached out via social media to express condolences. Through the organization's X account, Ambekar articulated, 'We express our deep condolences over the sad demise of Pope Francis. He served as head of the Catholics for long years. Let's pray to God to give proper place to the departed soul.'

In response to Pope Francis's passing, the Indian government has declared a three-day state mourning period in his honor, recognizing the profound impact of his leadership on the global stage.

