Park Bo-gum's New Role in 'Good Boy'
South Korean star Park Bo-gum takes on a new challenge in the Prime Video series 'Good Boy', playing a former athlete-turned-police officer. The show features a strong ensemble cast and follows a team of ex-athletes turned cops tackling crime. Premiering May 31, it includes weekly episodes.
South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, known for his global acclaim, is set to showcase his versatility in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Good Boy'.
This action-crime drama will see Park in the role of a former athlete who becomes a police officer, joining forces with an ensemble cast to battle crime.
Viewers can expect to see the series, directed by Sim Na-yeon, premiere on May 31, with fresh episodes airing every weekend.
