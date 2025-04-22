Park Bo-gum's New Role in 'Good Boy'

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, known for his global acclaim, is set to showcase his versatility in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Good Boy'.

This action-crime drama will see Park in the role of a former athlete who becomes a police officer, joining forces with an ensemble cast to battle crime.

Viewers can expect to see the series, directed by Sim Na-yeon, premiere on May 31, with fresh episodes airing every weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)