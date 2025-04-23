Aditi Mangaldas' 'WITHIN': Confronting Humanity's Eternal Struggle
Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas addresses ongoing social issues in her dance production 'WITHIN', highlighting humanity's failure to learn from history. The performance delves into the binaries of brutality and humanity and seeks solace in kindness and compassion. Presented globally, it blends classical and contemporary dance forms.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas continues her exploration of today's social challenges in her latest production 'WITHIN', probing the enduring tensions between brutality and humanity. Organized by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts, the performance will grace Delhi's Kamani Auditorium, shedding light on terror and violence's troubling acceptance.
'WITHIN' navigates the complex inner dynamics of the human experience through contrasting concepts like masculinity and femininity, and good versus evil. Despite premiering in 2013, its themes resonate today, highlighting the world's slow progress in embracing inclusivity and compassion.
Globally staged, 'WITHIN' mirrors Mangaldas' innovative spirit, combining classical Kathak with modern expressions. Inspired by philosophers like J Krishnamurti, the performance is curated into two parts, 'Knotted' and 'Unwrapped', challenging audiences to introspect on human dualities and rediscover compassion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prince Harry's Compassionate Visit to Ukraine's War Victims
Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion
Assam Rifles' Compassionate Move: Returning Vehicles Amidst Manipur's Ethnic Tensions
Bridging the Moral Accountability Gap: Kailash Satyarthi's Call for Global Compassion
Unveiling the Brain's Role in Compassionate Behavior: Insights from Urbach-Wiethe Disease