Aditi Mangaldas' 'WITHIN': Confronting Humanity's Eternal Struggle

Renowned Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas continues her exploration of today's social challenges in her latest production 'WITHIN', probing the enduring tensions between brutality and humanity. Organized by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts, the performance will grace Delhi's Kamani Auditorium, shedding light on terror and violence's troubling acceptance.

'WITHIN' navigates the complex inner dynamics of the human experience through contrasting concepts like masculinity and femininity, and good versus evil. Despite premiering in 2013, its themes resonate today, highlighting the world's slow progress in embracing inclusivity and compassion.

Globally staged, 'WITHIN' mirrors Mangaldas' innovative spirit, combining classical Kathak with modern expressions. Inspired by philosophers like J Krishnamurti, the performance is curated into two parts, 'Knotted' and 'Unwrapped', challenging audiences to introspect on human dualities and rediscover compassion.

