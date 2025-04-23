Left Menu

From Paradise to Tragedy: The Story of Dilip Desle

Dilip Desle, a 64-year-old retired gentleman, tragically lost his life in a terror attack while visiting Pahalgam, Kashmir. Known for his kind nature, Desle's dream trip turned fatal. His demise has sparked outrage and calls for stringent action against terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Desle, aged 64 and a retired resident of New Panvel, Navi Mumbai, met a tragic end during a trip to Kashmir, famously called 'paradise on earth'. On Tuesday, Desle was one of 26 individuals killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Desle, remembered by friends as a kind-hearted and helpful man, realized his dream to visit Kashmir, but the joy turned into sorrow as he became a victim of terrorism. His spouse, part of the same tour group, survived the attack.

The tragic event has fueled calls for a tighter security presence in tourist areas and tough measures against terrorism. Friends and family mourn Desle's loss and demand action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the need to eradicate terrorism from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

