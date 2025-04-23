Left Menu

Transforming History: Delhi Assembly's Heritage Journey

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss transforming the Vidhan Sabha building into a national heritage site. They also focused on digital modernization, boosting the assembly's institutional framework, and increasing public access to legislative documents through digitization efforts.

In a significant move toward heritage conservation, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed the transformation of the historic Vidhan Sabha building into a national heritage site during a meeting on Wednesday.

The discussions, held at the Parliament Secretariat, highlighted ongoing initiatives for the preservation and modernization of the Delhi Assembly. Gupta emphasized the importance of these efforts, while Birla directed the swift digitization of the Vidhan Sabha library, promising enhanced accessibility and preservation of legislative documents.

Emphasizing robust support, Birla instructed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to provide extensive assistance to the Delhi Assembly. Initiatives such as e-library development and institutional strengthening were considered pivotal in ensuring the long-term preservation of historical and legislative knowledge.

