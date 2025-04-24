Scott Disick Reflects: Lessons Learned from Reality TV Blunders

American reality TV personality Scott Disick has openly reflected on his less-than-glamorous moments on television, admitting a series of mistakes over the years. Disick conceded, 'I don't think I've said many bad things. I've just done a lot of bad things,' according to a report by People magazine.

One particularly infamous incident involved stuffing money into a waiter's mouth during 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season 4—a moment Disick now regrets. Joined on stage by Khloe Kardashian, she acknowledged, 'That's true.'

Disick also confessed to another lapse in judgment, inviting girls back to his hotel room during a family vacation in Costa Rica with then-partner Kourtney Kardashian. Despite these missteps, Disick viewed them as entertaining moments. Khloe Kardashian, reflecting on her own life challenges, emphasized the importance of authenticity and vulnerability, citing her public divorce and motherhood experiences. She hopes shared experiences on the show help others feel less isolated.

