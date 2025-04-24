Varun Dhawan: Celebrating Bollywood's Versatile Star

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan marked his birthday on Thursday, reflecting on a dazzling career since his 2012 debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'. Known for his charismatic presence, Dhawan quickly rose to stardom with hits like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Born to acclaimed director David Dhawan on April 24, 1987, Varun has showcased a remarkable versatility in his roles. His journey through varied film genres has repeatedly captivated audiences, demonstrating his acting prowess and adaptability.

Dhawan's debut film, 'Student of the Year', was a fresh take on youth, love, and friendship and cemented his position in the industry. His portrayal of a wealthy bully won hearts, especially among young moviegoers. The sequel broadened the franchise's appeal. In 'Badlapur', Varun took on a darker role, showcasing his ability to tackle intense characters with finesse, a stark contrast to his light-hearted performances.

'October' marked another milestone, with Dhawan receiving critical acclaim for a surprisingly understated and deeply moving performance. In 2022's 'Bhediya', Varun embraced a horror-comedy genre, further expanding his repertoire and receiving multiple nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards.

Looking ahead, Varun will feature in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', now releasing in September. Collaborating with director Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film promises an exciting narrative. Dhawan's future film 'Border 2' sees a reunion with director Anurag Singh, alongside an ensemble cast, continuing the legacy of the original 1997 blockbuster.

