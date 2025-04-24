Left Menu

Varun Dhawan: Celebrating Bollywood's Versatile Star

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, renowned for his charm and acting diversity, celebrates his birthday. Rising to fame with films like 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Badlapur', Dhawan has proven his range from comedy to intense drama. Future projects include 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Border 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST
Varun Dhawan: Celebrating Bollywood's Versatile Star
VarunDhawan (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan marked his birthday on Thursday, reflecting on a dazzling career since his 2012 debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'. Known for his charismatic presence, Dhawan quickly rose to stardom with hits like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Born to acclaimed director David Dhawan on April 24, 1987, Varun has showcased a remarkable versatility in his roles. His journey through varied film genres has repeatedly captivated audiences, demonstrating his acting prowess and adaptability.

Dhawan's debut film, 'Student of the Year', was a fresh take on youth, love, and friendship and cemented his position in the industry. His portrayal of a wealthy bully won hearts, especially among young moviegoers. The sequel broadened the franchise's appeal. In 'Badlapur', Varun took on a darker role, showcasing his ability to tackle intense characters with finesse, a stark contrast to his light-hearted performances.

'October' marked another milestone, with Dhawan receiving critical acclaim for a surprisingly understated and deeply moving performance. In 2022's 'Bhediya', Varun embraced a horror-comedy genre, further expanding his repertoire and receiving multiple nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards.

Looking ahead, Varun will feature in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', now releasing in September. Collaborating with director Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film promises an exciting narrative. Dhawan's future film 'Border 2' sees a reunion with director Anurag Singh, alongside an ensemble cast, continuing the legacy of the original 1997 blockbuster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025