Tragic End to a Rare Escape: Memory of Love and Legacy

Pune entrepreneur Kaustubh Ganbote, revered for his successful snacks business and cheerful demeanor, met a tragic end during his first family vacation in Kashmir. The trip intended for leisure turned into devastation when a terror attack claimed his life.

Ganbote and his close friend Santosh Jagdale, both victims of the Pahalgam tragedy, were integral parts of their communities. Ganbote, remembered fondly in Rasta Peth, recently experienced the joy of becoming a grandfather just before his untimely demise.

Efforts for repatriation saw their bodies return to Pune, with a ceremony attended by union officials. The loss is deeply felt, marking the end of two prominent lives in Pune's socio-economic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)