Sharpshooter of Rajesh Bawana gang held after encounter in Delhi: Police

A sharpshooter associated with the Rajesh Bawana gang was arrested by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in Bawana area here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ankit Maan (28), alleged to be sharpshooter of the gang, was apprehended near Dariyapur Pulia on Munak Canal Road around 5.30 am, they said, adding that the arrest was made after a tip-off regarding his movement in the area.

Maan is a close associate and son-in-law of gangster Rajesh Bawana, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Maan was allegedly managing the operations of the gang in Bawana's absence.

Acting on intelligence, the police team laid a trap. When ordered to stop, Maan attempted to escape and fired four rounds at the police. The police team fired three rounds in self-defence. One bullet hit the accused in his right knee.

Two bullets fired by Maan struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, who was not injured, the officials said, adding that Maan was subsequently overpowered and taken to a hospital.

The police recovered an automatic pistol, three live cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, the officials said.

According to the officials, Maan studied up to Class 10 before entering organised crime. He emerged as an active shooter involved in various cases of murders, robbery, extortion and arms-related offences across Delhi-NCR.

Investigations revealed that Maan murdered Ajay Dabas of Pooth Khurd village. Dabas was the brother of Vicky alias Huddal, who manages the criminal activities of the Himanshu Bhau gang from abroad, they said.

Maan was released on interim bail in September 2025 but went absconding shortly after. He began mobilising associates to revive the gang and was making extortion calls to businessmen and bootleggers. He was planning attacks on rival members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang while exploring options to flee the country, the officials said.

They added that Maan is involved in at least nine criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and violations of the Arms and Excise Acts, registered across Delhi and neighbouring areas.

