BJYM approaches police in Kalyan against Raut over remarks about BJP

The Kalyan unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday submitted a memorandum at Mahatma Phule police station seeking action against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his ''objectionable'' remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJYM functionaries warned of a statewide agitation if he failed to issue a public apology.

In a release, the BJYM said Raut's remarks had hurt BJP workers.

''BJYM Kalyan district working president Gaurav Gujar has lodged a complaint with the police. We want police to take cognisance of the complaint and initiate action,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)