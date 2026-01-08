Left Menu

BJYM approaches police in Kalyan against Raut over remarks about BJP

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:10 IST
  • India

The Kalyan unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday submitted a memorandum at Mahatma Phule police station seeking action against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his ''objectionable'' remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJYM functionaries warned of a statewide agitation if he failed to issue a public apology.

In a release, the BJYM said Raut's remarks had hurt BJP workers.

''BJYM Kalyan district working president Gaurav Gujar has lodged a complaint with the police. We want police to take cognisance of the complaint and initiate action,'' it added.

