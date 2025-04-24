Altawon Partners with EARTHDAY.ORG for Global Sustainability Advocacy

Altawon, a leading firm in public relations, event management, and advertising, has teamed up with EARTHDAY.ORG. This strategic partnership aims to enhance sustainability initiatives and environmental advocacy across the globe.

The collaboration capitalizes on Altawon's vast expertise in communications and public engagement to support EARTHDAY.ORG's campaigns on climate change, biodiversity, and more. Altawon's recent environmental campaign also showcased their ability to connect with over a million people and earn significant media attention.

Exciting initiatives are expected from this partnership, with a focus on advocacy, education, and engagement. Altawon's commitment to sustainability, combined with EARTHDAY.ORG's global reach, aims to foster a sustainable future through compelling storytelling and strategic outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)