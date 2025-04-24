Altawon Partners with EARTHDAY.ORG for Global Sustainability Advocacy
Altawon, renowned for its public relations and event management expertise, has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to advance global environmental advocacy. This collaboration aims to amplify sustainability messages and drive meaningful change worldwide through strategic communications, campaigns, and community engagement, reinforcing Altawon’s commitment to sustainability efforts and environmental stewardship.
- Country:
- India
Altawon, a leading firm in public relations, event management, and advertising, has teamed up with EARTHDAY.ORG. This strategic partnership aims to enhance sustainability initiatives and environmental advocacy across the globe.
The collaboration capitalizes on Altawon's vast expertise in communications and public engagement to support EARTHDAY.ORG's campaigns on climate change, biodiversity, and more. Altawon's recent environmental campaign also showcased their ability to connect with over a million people and earn significant media attention.
Exciting initiatives are expected from this partnership, with a focus on advocacy, education, and engagement. Altawon's commitment to sustainability, combined with EARTHDAY.ORG's global reach, aims to foster a sustainable future through compelling storytelling and strategic outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenya Strengthens UHC with Global Partnerships and Focus on Equity
WMO Expands Global Partnerships to Address Climate and Weather Challenges
India's Expanding Tech Role: A Vision for Global Partnership
Raw material challenge for steel, we still depend on import, says Modi at India Steel 2025; pitches for strengthening global partnerships.
China and Kenya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Chapter in Global Partnership