Celebrating East Bengal Women's Triumph: Cash Award and Centennial Documentary Launch
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 50 lakh cash award for the East Bengal women's team, lauding their victory in the Indian Women League. The celebration coincided with the launch of the East Bengal club's centennial documentary, marking a proud moment for women's sports in the state.
- Country:
- India
At a celebratory event on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 50 lakh cash award for the triumphant East Bengal women's team following their victory in the Indian Women League (IWL) this season. The award ceremony coincided with the launch of the club's centennial documentary, 'Shatobarsher East Bengal', adding to the festive fervor.
The felicitation event took place at Rabindra Sadan, where CM Banerjee praised the team's extraordinary accomplishment, attributing their success to the squad's dedication and the head coach's leadership. The Chief Minister expressed her hopes for the team's future performance in the AFC Women's Champions League, underscoring her commitment to promoting women's sports.
Directed by Goutam Ghose, the documentary will be screened at Nandan-III starting April 28. The East Bengal women's victory and subsequent recognition by the state symbolizes a significant achievement in women's sports, inspiring future generations and celebrating the rich sports legacy of Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
