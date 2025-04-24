Preserving History: Delhi's Call for Digitizing Legislative Archives
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasizes the need to digitize legislative archives in the historic Record Room at Town Hall to protect democratic and administrative heritage, involving discussions with officials on collaboration for preserving records dating back to 1880, enhancing accessibility for future generations and researchers.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the critical need to digitize legislative archives housed in the historic Record Room at Town Hall, aiming to safeguard India's democratic and administrative heritage.
Currently located within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's premises, the Record Room contains extensive archives of official documents, budgets, and administrative records dating back to 1880. These archives provide a unique insight into the city's municipal governance history.
Gupta's visit aligns with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's broader vision for protecting legislative heritage nationwide. Accompanied by senior officials, Gupta discussed partnerships with civic bodies and heritage departments to ensure these fragile documents are preserved and made accessible to researchers and the public through digitization.
