Left Menu

Preserving History: Delhi's Call for Digitizing Legislative Archives

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasizes the need to digitize legislative archives in the historic Record Room at Town Hall to protect democratic and administrative heritage, involving discussions with officials on collaboration for preserving records dating back to 1880, enhancing accessibility for future generations and researchers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:45 IST
Preserving History: Delhi's Call for Digitizing Legislative Archives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the critical need to digitize legislative archives housed in the historic Record Room at Town Hall, aiming to safeguard India's democratic and administrative heritage.

Currently located within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's premises, the Record Room contains extensive archives of official documents, budgets, and administrative records dating back to 1880. These archives provide a unique insight into the city's municipal governance history.

Gupta's visit aligns with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's broader vision for protecting legislative heritage nationwide. Accompanied by senior officials, Gupta discussed partnerships with civic bodies and heritage departments to ensure these fragile documents are preserved and made accessible to researchers and the public through digitization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025