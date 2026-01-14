JJ Valaya’s Couture Meets Cultural Heritage at Travancore Palace

Renowned designer JJ Valaya concluded the 'Inheritances of Light, Geographies of Loss' exhibition with a stunning couture showcase. Held at Travancore Palace, the event, organized by Engendered alongside the Netherlands embassy, explored the entwined legacies of India and the Netherlands through the lens of cultural heritage.

The exhibition, curated by Myna Mukherjee, delved into the concept of light as a cultural inheritance shaped by historical forces. It connected artistic lineages from European masters like Rembrandt to Indian icon Raja Ravi Varma, extending these influences into modern art.

Valaya's collection featured opulent womenswear, including embellished lehengas and saris. The ensembles were crafted with archival textiles, showcasing a vibrant palette of gold, orchid, and red. This collaboration between fashion and art captivated attendees, including a cultural delegation from the Netherlands.

