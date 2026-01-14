Left Menu

JJ Valaya’s Couture Meets Cultural Heritage at Travancore Palace

Ace designer JJ Valaya showcased his couture collection at the 'Inheritances of Light, Geographies of Loss' exhibition, blending fashion with art history and colonial memory. Held at Travancore Palace, the event highlighted cultural exchanges between India and the Netherlands, featuring Valaya's unique layered ensembles inspired by historic textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:30 IST
JJ Valaya
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned designer JJ Valaya concluded the 'Inheritances of Light, Geographies of Loss' exhibition with a stunning couture showcase. Held at Travancore Palace, the event, organized by Engendered alongside the Netherlands embassy, explored the entwined legacies of India and the Netherlands through the lens of cultural heritage.

The exhibition, curated by Myna Mukherjee, delved into the concept of light as a cultural inheritance shaped by historical forces. It connected artistic lineages from European masters like Rembrandt to Indian icon Raja Ravi Varma, extending these influences into modern art.

Valaya's collection featured opulent womenswear, including embellished lehengas and saris. The ensembles were crafted with archival textiles, showcasing a vibrant palette of gold, orchid, and red. This collaboration between fashion and art captivated attendees, including a cultural delegation from the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

