Heritage Under Siege? Protestors Rally Against Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment Plan

Protests erupted against the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, accusing authorities of damaging a historic idol of Ahilyabai Holkar. The district administration refuted the claims, stating artefacts would be preserved and reinstalled. Community leaders have threatened further protests, alleging harm to cultural heritage and religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protests have flared up against the ongoing redevelopment project at the historic Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, a move critics claim has led to the damaging of a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar, stirring emotive objections from local communities.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar has asserted that any artefacts affected during the renovation work have been preserved by the Culture Department for reinstallation. He reiterated that the redevelopment, focused on improving sanitation and space, particularly at a site known for daily cremations, remains a priority.

Despite assurances from officials, community leaders, including Congress's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai, have called for an immediate halt to the project, warning of aggressive protests if the alleged erasure of Banaras's cultural heritage persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

