From Newsroom to UPSC: The Inspiring Journey of Ruchika Jha
Ruchika Jha, an electrical engineer and journalist, drew on her newsroom experience to pass the UPSC Civil Services exam. Despite challenges, her immersion in current affairs and dedication during weekends helped her secure the 51st rank. Her journey exemplifies the power of determination and passion for public service.
Ruchika Jha, who secured the 51st rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam, attributes her success to her background in journalism. The former electrical engineer found her passion for serving the country during her time working in the PTI newsroom.
While balancing her role as a copy editor and preparing for the prestigious exam, Jha utilized her spare time and weekends to fortify her understanding of current affairs—skills honed through her media career.
'My daily engagement with news stories refined my grasp of important topics and deepened my thinking,' Jha said, reflecting on how her journalism stint laid a firm foundation for her UPSC journey.
