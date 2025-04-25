Left Menu

From Newsroom to UPSC: The Inspiring Journey of Ruchika Jha

Ruchika Jha, an electrical engineer and journalist, drew on her newsroom experience to pass the UPSC Civil Services exam. Despite challenges, her immersion in current affairs and dedication during weekends helped her secure the 51st rank. Her journey exemplifies the power of determination and passion for public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:05 IST
From Newsroom to UPSC: The Inspiring Journey of Ruchika Jha
  • Country:
  • India

Ruchika Jha, who secured the 51st rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam, attributes her success to her background in journalism. The former electrical engineer found her passion for serving the country during her time working in the PTI newsroom.

While balancing her role as a copy editor and preparing for the prestigious exam, Jha utilized her spare time and weekends to fortify her understanding of current affairs—skills honed through her media career.

'My daily engagement with news stories refined my grasp of important topics and deepened my thinking,' Jha said, reflecting on how her journalism stint laid a firm foundation for her UPSC journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025