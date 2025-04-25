From Newsroom to UPSC: The Inspiring Journey of Ruchika Jha

Ruchika Jha, who secured the 51st rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam, attributes her success to her background in journalism. The former electrical engineer found her passion for serving the country during her time working in the PTI newsroom.

While balancing her role as a copy editor and preparing for the prestigious exam, Jha utilized her spare time and weekends to fortify her understanding of current affairs—skills honed through her media career.

'My daily engagement with news stories refined my grasp of important topics and deepened my thinking,' Jha said, reflecting on how her journalism stint laid a firm foundation for her UPSC journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)