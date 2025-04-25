Left Menu

Dawn Remembrance: Gallipoli's Legacy in Today's World

A dawn ceremony on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula commemorated the 110th anniversary of the tragic World War I campaign involving Australian and New Zealand soldiers. Attendees included Britain's Princess Anne, New Zealand's prime minister, and Australia's governor-general. The event highlighted reflections on war's human cost and emphasized the importance of preventing future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canakkale | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:02 IST
  • Turkey

Prominent figures including Britain's Princess Anne, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Australia's Governor-General convened on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula for a solemn dawn ceremony to honor the Anzac soldiers who perished 110 years ago during World War I.

The commemoration took place at the historic site where Anzac troops landed on April 25, 1915, setting the stage with a mournful Maori lament followed by prayers and wreath-laying, underscoring the human toll of war. Luxon emphasized the tragic irony faced by soldiers, seeking adventure but encountering horror instead.

The Gallipoli campaign, although a failed British-led endeavor, fostered enduring national identities for Australia and New Zealand and cemented an unexpected amity with Turkey. Lt. Col. Ozkan Celik shared Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's words of solace to grieving families, stressing a shared heritage birthed from conflict.

