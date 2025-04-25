Dawn Remembrance: Gallipoli's Legacy in Today's World
A dawn ceremony on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula commemorated the 110th anniversary of the tragic World War I campaign involving Australian and New Zealand soldiers. Attendees included Britain's Princess Anne, New Zealand's prime minister, and Australia's governor-general. The event highlighted reflections on war's human cost and emphasized the importance of preventing future conflicts.
- Country:
- Turkey
Prominent figures including Britain's Princess Anne, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Australia's Governor-General convened on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula for a solemn dawn ceremony to honor the Anzac soldiers who perished 110 years ago during World War I.
The commemoration took place at the historic site where Anzac troops landed on April 25, 1915, setting the stage with a mournful Maori lament followed by prayers and wreath-laying, underscoring the human toll of war. Luxon emphasized the tragic irony faced by soldiers, seeking adventure but encountering horror instead.
The Gallipoli campaign, although a failed British-led endeavor, fostered enduring national identities for Australia and New Zealand and cemented an unexpected amity with Turkey. Lt. Col. Ozkan Celik shared Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's words of solace to grieving families, stressing a shared heritage birthed from conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gallipoli
- Anzac
- World War I
- ceremony
- Turkey
- Princess Anne
- New Zealand
- Australia
- commemoration
- Ataturk
ALSO READ
New Zealand and Australia Rally Allies for Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
New Zealand Rejects Treaty Principles Bill Amid Widespread Protests
New Zealand Parliament Rejects Treaty Redefinition Bill Amidst Controversy
Turkey detains 2 prominent journalists in morning raids
Renewed Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Embassy Talks in Turkey