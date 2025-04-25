A Stellar Legacy: Remembering K Kasturirangan

Renowned former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, aged 84, has passed away in Bengaluru, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to India's educational and scientific domains.

Known for his role in drafting the new National Education Policy, Kasturirangan was instrumental in shaping educational reforms; his body of work included serving as the chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Kasturirangan was lauded for his leadership at ISRO and his dedication to advancing national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)