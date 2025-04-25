A Stellar Legacy: Remembering K Kasturirangan
Former ISRO chief and architect of the National Education Policy, K Kasturirangan, passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Known for significant contributions in education reform and space research, he leaves behind a legacy of service as an eminent scientist and policy maker.
Renowned former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, aged 84, has passed away in Bengaluru, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to India's educational and scientific domains.
Known for his role in drafting the new National Education Policy, Kasturirangan was instrumental in shaping educational reforms; his body of work included serving as the chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a member of the Rajya Sabha.
A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Kasturirangan was lauded for his leadership at ISRO and his dedication to advancing national policies.
