Outrage as Hindi Professor Attacked at NEHU Campus

A shocking incident unfolded at North Eastern Hill University as unidentified miscreants assaulted a Hindi professor in his office, according to police reports on Friday.

The attack occurred on Thursday evening when Alok Singh, a member of the Hindi department, was in his office. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, V Syiem, confirmed that a complaint has been received and a case will be registered following legal procedures. Colleagues and the NEHU Teachers Association have strongly condemned the attack, urging strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)