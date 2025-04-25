Outrage as Hindi Professor Attacked at NEHU Campus
A Hindi professor at North Eastern Hill University was attacked in his office by unidentified assailants. Police are investigating the incident, which has drawn condemnation from his colleagues and the NEHU Teachers Association. The professor, Alok Singh, suffered injuries and was hospitalized.
A shocking incident unfolded at North Eastern Hill University as unidentified miscreants assaulted a Hindi professor in his office, according to police reports on Friday.
The attack occurred on Thursday evening when Alok Singh, a member of the Hindi department, was in his office. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.
East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, V Syiem, confirmed that a complaint has been received and a case will be registered following legal procedures. Colleagues and the NEHU Teachers Association have strongly condemned the attack, urging strict action against the perpetrators.
