Left Menu

Outrage as Hindi Professor Attacked at NEHU Campus

A Hindi professor at North Eastern Hill University was attacked in his office by unidentified assailants. Police are investigating the incident, which has drawn condemnation from his colleagues and the NEHU Teachers Association. The professor, Alok Singh, suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:29 IST
Outrage as Hindi Professor Attacked at NEHU Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at North Eastern Hill University as unidentified miscreants assaulted a Hindi professor in his office, according to police reports on Friday.

The attack occurred on Thursday evening when Alok Singh, a member of the Hindi department, was in his office. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, V Syiem, confirmed that a complaint has been received and a case will be registered following legal procedures. Colleagues and the NEHU Teachers Association have strongly condemned the attack, urging strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025