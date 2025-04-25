Left Menu

Professor KG Suresh Takes Helm at India Habitat Centre

Professor KG Suresh has been appointed as the new Director of the India Habitat Centre. With a background in journalism and education, Suresh aims to further the Centre's goals of sustainable development and community engagement. He previously held significant positions in journalism education institutions.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:22 IST
The India Habitat Centre has announced the appointment of Professor KG Suresh as its new Director. This was confirmed by the Centre in a recent statement.

Professor Suresh, a prominent figure with extensive expertise in journalism and education, is expected to bolster ongoing efforts in sustainable development and community engagement at the centre.

Prior to this, he was the Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications and Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. 'I am honoured to join the India Habitat Centre,' Suresh expressed, focusing on advancing habitat development, sustainability, and community building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

