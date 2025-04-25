Professor KG Suresh Takes Helm at India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre has announced the appointment of Professor KG Suresh as its new Director. This was confirmed by the Centre in a recent statement.

Professor Suresh, a prominent figure with extensive expertise in journalism and education, is expected to bolster ongoing efforts in sustainable development and community engagement at the centre.

Prior to this, he was the Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications and Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. 'I am honoured to join the India Habitat Centre,' Suresh expressed, focusing on advancing habitat development, sustainability, and community building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)