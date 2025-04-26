Left Menu

Jr NTR's Heartfelt Praise for Shoyu Sparks Social Media Joy

During a promotional event in Japan, Jr NTR expressed genuine admiration for his friend Naga Chaitanya's cloud kitchen, Shoyu. His praise for their Unagi Sushies went viral, prompting a warm response from Chaitanya. This moment highlighted their authentic friendship, gaining attention beyond their cinematic endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:19 IST
Jr NTR's Heartfelt Praise for Shoyu Sparks Social Media Joy
Jr NTR Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt tribute that resonated across social media, Tollywood actor Jr NTR diverted from his promotional duties in Japan to laud Shoyu, the cloud kitchen owned by his friend and fellow actor, Naga Chaitanya. This spontaneous expression of admiration highlighted their warm friendship and genuine respect.

Jr NTR declared Shoyu's Japanese cuisine, especially their Unagi Sushies, as unmatched, offering unscripted praise that captured the hearts of fans globally. This authentic endorsement brought the dining spot into the limelight, showcasing the personal bond the actors share beyond their film careers.

Naga Chaitanya responded graciously to this unreserved acknowledgment, thanking Jr NTR for his candidness. Their exchange underscored the profound camaraderie between the two stars, reminding social media users of the power of sincere appreciation in an industry often dominated by scripted interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025