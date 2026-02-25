South Africa Gears Up for T20 World Cup Showdown Against West Indies

As anticipation builds for the Super Eight phase of the ICC T20 World Cup, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj expressed confidence in his team despite the formidable challenge posed by the West Indies. The Proteas are determined to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face a West Indies lineup, fresh off posting a tournament-high second total of 254 against Zimbabwe.

In a pre-match press conference, Maharaj reflected on his experience playing alongside West Indies stars Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope, and Roston Chase in the SA20. Maharaj acknowledged the threat the West Indies team poses and emphasized the importance of devising simple, effective plans to neutralize their in-form batsmen and bowlers.

Maharaj referred to the upcoming match as 'huge' given its potential to propel South Africa into the semifinals. Despite the team's exhilaration following a significant victory over India, Maharaj insisted on the importance of remaining grounded. He stressed the need to continue focusing on successful execution, seizing small victories, and adapting quickly as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)