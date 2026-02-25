Tensions Rise in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George Allegedly Attacked Amid Political Unrest

Kerala's political landscape was rocked on Wednesday when Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured in a protest by Congress student wing, KSU, at Kannur railway station, police reported. While KSU and state Congress dismissed the injury claims, the event has incited heated political exchanges.

Visuals captured showed the minister embroiled in tense interactions with protestors waving black flags. As police detained five KSU activists, George was reportedly moved to a hospital's intensive care unit. This incident follows recent protests against George regarding alleged medical negligence cases, intensifying political discord in Kerala.

The ruling CPI(M) has suggested conspiracies behind the occurrence, further accusing Congress of trying to tarnish the government's reputation. In contrast, Congress leaders and their allies have renounced these claims, insisting on a peaceful protest and demanding CCTV footage to clarify the events.

