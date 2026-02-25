Left Menu

Delhi Police Tightens Court Coordination with New Standing Order

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha issued a Standing Order to streamline court proceedings, defining pairvi officers' roles to improve coordination and minimize delays. The order mandates better case management and communication between police, courts, and prosecutors, aiming to prevent procedural lapses affecting justice delivery.

In a bid to streamline court proceedings and minimize delays, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has introduced a Standing Order to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of pairvi officers in courts throughout the capital.

The order emphasizes the need for improved coordination between investigating officers, prosecutors, and the judiciary to ensure cases proceed smoothly and timely. Pairvi officers are tasked with acting as a critical link to prevent any lapses in legal processes.

Measures outlined include maintaining updated case registers, coordinating with legal teams, ensuring witness readiness, and providing advanced notice of hearings, particularly in sensitive cases such as sexual offenses. The order aims to enhance procedural efficiency and accountability within the department.

